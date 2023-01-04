Today is Wednesday January 04, 2023
Twitter says it will relax ban on political advertising

Posted/updated on: January 4, 2023 at 10:41 am
AUSTIN (AP) – Twitter says it will ease up its 3-year-old ban on political advertising. It’s the latest change by Elon Musk as he tries to pump up revenue after purchasing the social media platform last year. The company tweeted late Tuesday that it’s relaxing its policy for cause-based ads in the U.S. It also says it plans to expand the political advertising it permits in the coming weeks. Twitter banned all political advertising in 2019 as it reacted to growing concern about misinformation spreading on social media. In reversing the ban, Twitter said it will align its advertising policy with those of “TV and other media outlets” without providing further details.



