Inmates allege Texas plans to use unsafe execution drugs

Posted/updated on: January 4, 2023 at 10:41 am

HOUSTON (AP) — Three Texas death row inmates allege that the state’s prison system plans to use expired and unsafe drugs to carry out their executions early this year. That would violate state law. Texas prison officials insist their supply of drugs used to put inmates to death is safe. The first execution, of Robert Fratta, is set for Jan. 10. The state’s highest criminal court of appeals put the lawsuit from Fratta, Wesley Ruiz and John Balentine on hold Friday while it considers an appeal by the Texas Attorney General’s Office. The state wants the case to be decided by a criminal court, not a civil one.

