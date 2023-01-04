Today is Wednesday January 04, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


In troubled Mexico prison, inmates ruled their cell blocks

Posted/updated on: January 4, 2023 at 10:40 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


MEXICO CITY (AP) — The violent prison break that killed 17 people, mostly guards, and resulted in the escape of 30 inmates has revealed a shocking level of self-rule by prisoners inside the troubled prison in the northern Mexico border city of Ciudad Juarez. Not only were criminals able to sneak guns, drugs and luxury goods into prison Number 3, they actually held the keys to some sections of the facility, located across the border from El Paso, Texas. The director of the prison was fired on Tuesday, and 191 inmates considered high-risk were transferred out of the intensely over-crowded prison.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC