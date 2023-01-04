Today is Wednesday January 04, 2023
Tyler shooting suspect arrested

Posted/updated on: January 4, 2023 at 8:04 am
Tyler shooting suspect arrestedTYLER — A 19-year-old man has been arrested after a shooting on Rhones Quarter Road just after 3:00 Tuesday afternoon. Responding officers found a 41-year-old man in an ambulance receiving treatment for a single gunshot wound to the back. Officers were told that the shooter had left the scene in a vehicle… that vehicle, occupied by the suspect and a family member, was located in the Texas Bank parking lot. The suspect was arrested without incident. The victim was taken to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition.



