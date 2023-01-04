Today is Wednesday January 04, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Here’s all the winter produce in season from January through March

Posted/updated on: January 4, 2023 at 8:10 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Oscar Wong/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Eating with the seasons is a great way to consume produce at peak freshness when it's full of both nutrients and flavor. Plus, it supports local and regional growers.

Winter dishes and cozy recipes call for things like braised beans, stews full of carrots, onions and potatoes or even roasted squash, which are all at their peak this time of year.

From January through March, here's a snapshot of what's in season this winter:

(Make sure to check your local farmer's markets or seasonal growing calendar because produce availability can differ by location based on harvest and yield.)

  • Avocado (January, February, March)
  • Beans, shell (January, February, March)
  • Beets (January, February)
  • Broccoli (January, February, March)
  • Brussels sprouts (January, February, March)
  • Cabbage (January, February, March)
  • Carrots (January, February, March)
  • Celery (January, February, March)
  • Chard (January, February, March)
  • Mushrooms (January, February, March)
  • Onions (January, February, March)
  • Parsnips (January, February, March)
  • Potatoes (January, February, March)
  • Shallots (January)
  • Squash, winter (January, February)
  • Turnips (January, February)
  • Apples (January, February, March)
  • Apricots (March)
  • Pears (January, February)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC