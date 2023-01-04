Here’s all the winter produce in season from January through March

(NEW YORK) -- Eating with the seasons is a great way to consume produce at peak freshness when it's full of both nutrients and flavor. Plus, it supports local and regional growers.

Winter dishes and cozy recipes call for things like braised beans, stews full of carrots, onions and potatoes or even roasted squash, which are all at their peak this time of year.

From January through March, here's a snapshot of what's in season this winter:

(Make sure to check your local farmer's markets or seasonal growing calendar because produce availability can differ by location based on harvest and yield.)

Avocado (January, February, March)

Beans, shell (January, February, March)

Beets (January, February)

Broccoli (January, February, March)

Brussels sprouts (January, February, March)

Cabbage (January, February, March)

Carrots (January, February, March)

Celery (January, February, March)

Chard (January, February, March)

Mushrooms (January, February, March)

Onions (January, February, March)

Parsnips (January, February, March)

Potatoes (January, February, March)

Shallots (January)

Squash, winter (January, February)

Turnips (January, February)

Apples (January, February, March)

Apricots (March)

Pears (January, February)

