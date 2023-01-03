Officials: Inmate arrested after escaping, breaking into two houses

Posted/updated on: January 3, 2023 at 3:59 pm

TYLER – An inmate who escaped while being transported to a different location was arrested Tuesday after breaking into two houses, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. A detention officer was transporting inmate Timothy Chappelle, 41, from the north jail to the central jail around 1 p.m. According to our news partner KETK, he was inside a law enforcement vehicle, and authorities said he escaped when the car stopped on Gentry Parkway and Parkdale Drive in Tyler. The inmate reportedly kicked out a back window and barricade. The sheriff’s office says Chappelle then ran north and broke into two houses near Wisteria Drive. The detention officer called for other law enforcement, and the inmate was captured quickly again on Wisteria Drive, according to authorities.

Officials said Chappelle was originally in jail for criminal mischief. Now he will face charges for escape from custody and two counts of residential burglary. The sheriff’s office said the man was still “causing problems” when he was detained and was pepper sprayed by officers. EMS checked out the inmate and he was cleared.

