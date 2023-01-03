Today is Tuesday January 03, 2023
Cedar fever can trigger several symptoms

Posted/updated on: January 3, 2023 at 2:14 pm
DALLAS (KRLD) – Feeling a bit under the weather? A certain tree could be the reason. Cedar fever season peaks in December in Texas. It’s worst west of I-35, where juniper, a type of cedar tree, is mixed in with oaks and other species. Juniper trees pollinate in the winter. The massive amount of pollen being produced can trigger congestion, runny noses, sore throat, fatigue, itchy eyes and sometimes even a low grade fever. Pollen production slowly begins tapering off toward the beginning of March, just in time for oak pollen and other spring allergens.



