New state laws go into effect

Posted/updated on: January 3, 2023 at 2:13 pm
AUSTIN (KRLD) – As of January 1, several state laws passed in 2021 have begun, according to the Texas Tribune. these include SB 12, which limits the amount of property taxes a school district can levy on certain households and makes districts eligible for more aid. HB 3774 creates 17 new courts, from district to criminal magistrate, and gives some reforms to the current judicial branch. It also includes protective orders for victims of sexual assault or abuse. SB 1210 requires building codes to allow the use of refrigerants as a way to phase out the use of hydrofluorocarbons and be more environmentally conscious. The new legislative session begins in Austin January 10.



