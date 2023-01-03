Today is Tuesday January 03, 2023
Abbott keys on Operation Lone Star in reviewing 2022

Posted/updated on: January 3, 2023 at 2:12 pm
AUSTIN (KRLD) – Governor Greg Abbott is looking back on 2022 as a historic year for his Operation Lone Star. In a tweet Monday, the governor said approximately 16,000 migrants were bused from the Texas border to so-called sanctuary cities like Washington, D.C., and New York. Last year, abbott implemented the busing of migrants as a way to highlight the border crisis. For much of last year, the hotly contested border policy title 42 went back and forth in the courts. Most recently the Supreme Court ordered the Biden Administration to keep it in place for a couple more months, pending arguments before the high court.



