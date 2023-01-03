TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

TYLER — TxDOT schedules another week’s worth of roadwork in the Tyler District for the week of January 2. In Smith County, Tyler maintenance will have a crew on US 271 performing fog seal, from Gentry Parkway to FM 2015. Expect lane closures. A second crew will be performing base repairs on FM 206. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. In Gregg County, sidewalk installation continues on South Loop 281 from Fairmont St. to SH 300 (Gilmer Road). There will be shoulder closures as well as some lane closures as needed. Slow down and watch for workers. Expect delays. Check this link for the complete rundown of roadwork around the district.

