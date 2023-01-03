Today is Tuesday January 03, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Victim identified in Upshur County fire

Posted/updated on: January 3, 2023 at 12:42 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Victim identified in Upshur County fireUPSHUR COUNTY – Officials have identified the man killed in a December 27 Upshur County fire as David Anthony Johnson, 54, of Diana. The sheriff’s office says he lived in the house that caught fire. According to our news partner KETK, officials said they received a call of a house fire on Hawk Road around 7 a.m. after a neighbor observed the fire and called 911. “The home was destroyed,” authorities reported. “Responders located a deceased person in the debris of the home.” An autopsy was ordered. “The cause of the fire is undetermined, but there is currently no evidence of foul play,” authorities added.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC