Victim identified in Upshur County fire

Posted/updated on: January 3, 2023 at 12:42 pm

UPSHUR COUNTY – Officials have identified the man killed in a December 27 Upshur County fire as David Anthony Johnson, 54, of Diana. The sheriff’s office says he lived in the house that caught fire. According to our news partner KETK, officials said they received a call of a house fire on Hawk Road around 7 a.m. after a neighbor observed the fire and called 911. “The home was destroyed,” authorities reported. “Responders located a deceased person in the debris of the home.” An autopsy was ordered. “The cause of the fire is undetermined, but there is currently no evidence of foul play,” authorities added.

