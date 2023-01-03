Today is Tuesday January 03, 2023
Children’s Park takes lights down early due to thefts

Posted/updated on: January 3, 2023 at 12:31 pm
Children’s Park takes lights down early due to theftsTYLER — The Children’s Park of Tyler has some unfortunate news to share — and sadly, it’s not without precedent. According to its Facebook page, “It is with a sad and heavy heart to share this as we start out 2023, but we will have to take down our Christmas lights a month earlier than originally planned. You have the rest of this week to visit them before St Nic’s takes them down next weekend. Unfortunately, the thieves came back last week and stole even more than the first time [a few days before Christmas]…Now our board will be looking into possibly adding preventative security measures in the park so we can keep a better eye on things. Click here for more details, including how you can support the Children’s Park.



