Idaho murders: Suspect set to appear in court as he faces charges

Posted/updated on: January 3, 2023 at 5:13 am

Kaylee Goncalves/Instagram

(NEW YORK) -- The suspect accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in November is set to appear at a court hearing on Tuesday as he faces four counts including first-degree murder and burglary.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, a graduate student at Washington State University, will appear in a Monroe County, Pennsylvania, court to hear the charges and as the first step in his extradition to Idaho, where he will have another appearance.

Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar, who is representing the suspect, previously said Kohberger "intends to waive his extradition hearing to expedite his transport to Idaho" and that he "is eager to be exonerated of these charges and looks forward to resolving these matters as promptly as possible."

Kohberger was arrested Friday in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains after police used DNA technology, at least in part, to identify him as a suspect.

Kohberger is accused of stabbing Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; and Madison Mogen, 21, to death as they slept in the early hours of Nov. 13.

The murder occurred at the girls' off-campus house and Chapin, who was Kernolde's boyfriend, was spending the night.

Moscow Police Chief James Fry said the murder weapon has not been recovered.

Many details of the case remain a mystery, including a motive for the murders or whether Kohberger knew the victims.

However, sources told ABC News that for several days, the FBI had been watching the location where Kohberger was staying in Pennsylvania before a specialized team of state troopers and federal agents entered and arrested him.

Authorities announced earlier this month that they were looking to speak with the driver of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra that was spotted near the victims' house around the time of the crime.

Asked at Friday's news conference if that car has now been found, the chief replied, "We have found an Elantra." Kohberger and his father drove home from Washington to their home in Pennsylvania for the winter break, according to sources.

Kohberger was attending Washington State, which is less than 10 miles away from the University of Idaho, to receive a Ph.D. in the department of criminal justice and criminology.

According to the university, he completed his first semester in its criminal justice program early last month.

Kohberger previously attended college at DeSales University, earning his bachelor's degree in 2020 and completing graduate studies in June 2022.

"As a Catholic, Salesian community, we are devastated by this senseless tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims' families during this difficult time," the university said in a statement following his arrest.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back