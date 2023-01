Police: Body found in Longview vacant lot

Posted/updated on: January 2, 2023 at 5:25 pm

LONGVIEW – Longview Police Public Information Officer Brandon Thornton has confirmed that police have recovered a body in the city. According to our news partner KETK, the body was found in a vacant lot across from the former Johnny Cace’s restaurant on East Marshall Avenue on Monday. Thornton said police are investigating the situation and no further information was immediately available.

