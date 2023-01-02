Today is Monday January 02, 2023
Six die in three-vehicle crash on Texas highway, authorities say

Posted/updated on: January 2, 2023 at 1:57 pm
GEORGE WEST (AP/Staff) — Authorities say a three-car crash about 6:20 p.m. Friday near George West, about 60 miles northwest of Corpus Christi, has killed six people and injured five others. An official says a minivan tried to pass in a no-passing zone and crashed head-on into an SUV. A sedan then crashed into the SUV. The van’s 39-year-old driver and a juvenile passenger were killed. Also killed were the driver and two passengers in the SUV and a passenger in the sedan.



