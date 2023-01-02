Today is Monday January 02, 2023
Beaumont refinery plans expansion

Posted/updated on: January 2, 2023 at 1:48 pm
DALLAS (KRLD) – The cold weather around Christmas forced a refinery in Texas to slow production, but now they’re getting ready to expand. ExxonMobil reduced capacity at its refinery in Beaumont to 90 percent to deal with cold weather before Christmas. The Irving-based company says that production has now re-started, but a couple of units at the refinery will stay closed into March as part of planned construction. ExxonMobil says the refinery can normally handle almost 370,000 barrels a day, but the construction will cut that by about 135,000 barrels. Once a new crude distillation unit opens this spring, the refinery’s capacity will increase by 250,000 barrels a day.



