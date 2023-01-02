Today is Monday January 02, 2023
Tesla says it sold a record 1.3 million vehicles last year

Posted/updated on: January 2, 2023 at 12:56 pm
AUSTIN (AP) — Tesla says it sold a record 1.3 million electric vehicles last year. But the number fell short of CEO Elon Musk’s pledge to grow the company’s sales by 50% nearly every year. The figure topped the prior record of 936,000 vehicles delivered in 2021. But it was shy of the 1.4 million needed to reach the company’s 50% growth target. Sales grew 40% year over year, while production climbed 47% to 1.37 million.



