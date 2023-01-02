Today is Monday January 02, 2023
Boil water notice in Rusk area

Posted/updated on: January 2, 2023 at 11:51 am
Boil water notice in Rusk areaRUSK – Rusk Rural Water Supply Corporation remains under a boil water notice issued during the weekend. According to the company website, the notice affects some customers on FM 752 (if included and the company has the correct phone number on file, you will receive a phone call), along with customers on County Roads 2310, 2323, 2324, and 2325. The notice is attributed to a main line break. Click here for details and updates.



