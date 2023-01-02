Today is Monday January 02, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Tennis legend Marina Navratilova diagnosed with throat, breast cancer

Posted/updated on: January 2, 2023 at 10:25 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Hector Vivas/Getty Images for WTA

(NEW YORK) -- Tennis legend Martina Navratilova announced Monday she is suffering from throat cancer, as well as a recurrence of breast cancer, which she was first diagnosed with in 2010.

"This double whammy is serious but still fixable," Navratilova said in a statement posted to the WTA site. "I'm hoping for a favorable outcome. It's going to stink for a while, but I'll fight with all have I got."

Navratilova is one of the winningest tennis players of all time. She holds 18 grand slam singles titles as well as 31 grand slam doubles titles and 11 grand slam mixed doubles titles. She was inducted into the Tennis Hall of Fame in 2000.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC