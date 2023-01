CHRISTUS hospitals welcome first new babies of 2023

Posted/updated on: January 2, 2023 at 10:35 am

TYLER/LONGVIEW — CHRISTUS welcomes its first two babies of 2023 at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Longview and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler. Tripp Moore was born in Longview at 4:32 a.m. New Year’s Day. Tripp’s parents are Colton Moore & Shauna Nicol. Ellison Elizabeth came into the world in Tyler at 10:38 a.m. January 1, welcomed by parents Gunner Land & Avery Humphrey.

