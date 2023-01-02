Today is Monday January 02, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Tyler will not be collecting trash on Monday, Jan. 2

Posted/updated on: January 2, 2023 at 7:38 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Tyler will not be collecting trash on Monday, Jan. 2TYLER — The City of Tyler has announced that there will be no trash collection on Monday, Jan. 2. According to officials and our news partner KETK, Trash collection will start up again on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The routes that are normally collected on Mondays will be collected on Tuesday and the routes that are collected on Tuesday will be collected on Wednesday. Thursday’s routes will be collected on Thursday, Jan. 5 as usual as well as Fridays on Jan. 6. The Downtown Recycle Center will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2 and reopens on Tuesday Jan. 3.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC