Dems, GOP have distinct priorities for 2023: AP-NORC poll

Posted/updated on: January 1, 2023 at 4:59 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — A poll finds Republicans and Democrats have sharply distinct views of what’s most important for the government to address amid high inflation. Overall, the economy in general remains a bipartisan issue, mentioned by most in an open-ended question as one of up to five issues for the government to prioritize in 2023, according to The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll from December. Thirty percent name inflation. That’s roughly twice the percentage as a year ago, though down from the 40% who listed it in June. More Republicans than Democrats name inflation, energy and immigration as top priorities facing the nation. Democrats focus on health care, climate change, poverty, racism, abortion and women’s rights.



