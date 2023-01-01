Today is Sunday January 01, 2023
Fourteen killed in attack on Mexican border prison

Posted/updated on: January 1, 2023 at 4:56 pm
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Ten guards and four inmates were killed early Sunday when gunmen in armored vehicles attacked a state prison in Ciudad Juarez across the border from El Paso, Texas. The Chihuahua state prosecutor’s office said in a statement that around 7 a.m. various armored vehicles arrived at the prison and gunmen opened fire on guards. In addition to those killed, 13 people were wounded and at least 24 inmates escaped. Mexican soldiers and state police regained control of the prison later Sunday. The state prosecutor’s office said its personnel were investigating. In August, a riot inside the same state prison spread to the streets of Juarez in violence that left 11 people dead.



