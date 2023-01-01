New Year’s Eve shooting in Alabama leaves 1 dead, 9 injured

Posted/updated on: January 1, 2023 at 1:49 pm

Tetra Images/Getty Images

(MOBILE, Ala.) -- One person is dead and nine are injured following a shooting on New Year's Eve in Mobile, Alabama.

The shooting happened around 11:14 p.m. local time in the 200 block of Dauphin Street, according to the Mobile Police Department.

When officers arrived, police found a deceased 24-year-old male. Nine other people suffered gunshot wounds, according to police.

The victims, ages 17 to 57, were transported to local hospitals with injuries ranging from non-life-threatening to severe. Police said two businesses were also struck by gunfire.

Information on the suspect or suspects has not been publicly released. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

If you have information about the case, you can contact the Mobile Police Department at (251) 208-721.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma police are investigating a shooting just after midnight Sunday near New Year's Eve festivities in Oklahoma City.

One man was killed and at least three individuals were injured in the shooting that erupted in a parking lot near Northwest 10th Street and North Hudson Avenue in the downtown area, according to ABC Oklahoma City affiliate KOCO-TV.

No arrests were announced.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back