Today is Sunday January 01, 2023
TCU’s defense holds on in Fiesta Bowl win over Michigan

Posted/updated on: January 1, 2023 at 8:38 am
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — TCU’s defense, built for speed, turned off Michigan’s power in a dominating first half. When the Fiesta Bowl turned into a touchdown party, the Horned Frogs kept the lights on just long enough to earn a chance to play for their first national championship since 1938. TCU returned two interceptions for touchdowns and its defense held on when things got wild in the second half for a 51-45 win over Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl. The Horned Frogs held Michigan to three points in three trips inside the TCU 25-yard line in the first half and made key stops when the game turned into a flurry of touchdowns.



