Tua Tagovailoa didn’t show concussion symptoms, review says

Posted/updated on: January 1, 2023 at 12:52 am

ByESPN.com

The concussion protocol for Tua Tagovailoa was never triggered during the Miami Dolphins’ loss to the Green Bay Packers last week, according to the findings of a joint review from the NFL and NFLPA.

Tagovailoa is currently in the concussion protocol after experiencing his second documented concussion of the season.

“The protocol is initiated when a player receives an impact to the head and exhibits or reports signs or symptoms suggestive of a concussion,” the NFL and NFLPA said in a joint statement Saturday. “The review established that symptoms of a concussion were neither exhibited nor reported until the following day at which time the team medical personnel appropriately evaluated and placed Mr. Tagovailoa in the concussion protocol.”

He finished Sunday’s game, a 26-20 loss in which Tagovailoa threw three fourth-quarter interceptions, and spoke to the media. He was placed into the protocol after he displayed symptoms the following day.

Tagovailoa previously entered the concussion protocol after the Dolphins’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4 and was hospitalized briefly after his head hit the turf. He went on to miss the next two games and returned in Week 7.

Tagovailoa had taken another hard hit four days before the Cincinnati game during a win over Buffalo. He appeared to show concussion symptoms but was evaluated and stayed in the game.

The NFL later changed its concussion protocol to mandate that any player who shows possible concussion symptoms — including a lack of balance or stability — sit out the remainder of a game.

Tagovailoa has set career highs this season in every major passing statistic, but the Dolphins have lost four straight games and are the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoff picture. They can secure their first playoff berth since 2016 on Sunday with a win over the New England Patriots and a New York Jets loss to the Seattle Seahawks or a tie combined with a Jets loss and Pittsburgh Steelers loss or tie. Teddy Bridgewater will start at quarterback for the Dolphins.

Information from ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques was used in this report.

