Falcons WR Cameron Batson accused of fighting cop after traffic stop

Posted/updated on: January 1, 2023 at 12:51 am

ByESPN.com

Atlanta Falcons practice squad wide receiver Cameron Batson was arrested early Saturday morning after allegedly fighting with police following a traffic stop and fleeing the scene.

According to a release from the Atlanta Police Department, Batson was pulled over around 2 a.m. Saturday after speeding and failing to maintain his lane on an interstate. Police said Batson was deemed intoxicated by an officer before the situation turned physical after the wide receiver allegedly resisted arrest.

During the altercation, according to police, the officer fired his gun, hitting no one, before Batson got back into his truck and drove away. Police say he crashed the truck, fled on foot and was found hiding by police and arrested.

Both Batson and the officer were taken to the hospital for treatment. No details of charges against Batson were immediately available.

The Falcons released a statement acknowledging Batson’s arrest.

“We have been made aware of an overnight incident involving Cameron Batson and are currently gathering information from law enforcement agencies,” the team said. “We take this matter seriously and have no further comment at this time.”

Batson has been on the Falcons’ practice squad since being cut in training camp. He previously spent four years with the Tennessee Titans, appearing in 27 games with 22 receptions for 197 yards and two touchdowns.

Go Back