Migrant shelters try to help traumatized assault survivors

Posted/updated on: December 31, 2022 at 11:18 am

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (AP) — Growing numbers of migrants suffer violence that amounts to torture on their journeys. Doctors, social workers, clergy and shelter directors say they’re arriving at the U.S.-Mexican border in desperate need of trauma-informed medical and mental health treatment. But resources are scarce for this kind of specialized care, and the network of charity-run shelters is overwhelmed by new arrivals and migrants who’ve been stuck for months by inconsistent U.S. asylum policies. As a result, only the most severe cases can be handled. Increasingly, that’s women and girls who’re pregnant because of rape, an appallingly common violence in the jungle region that many migrants from South America cross on their way north.

