Pope Benedict XVI has died at the age of 95

Posted/updated on: December 31, 2022 at 7:47 am

Breaking News: Pope Benedict XVI has died at the age of 95 – “With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican.Further information will be provided as soon as possible,” said the Director of the Holy See press office Matteo Bruni’s statement. The Vatican press office has said that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s body will lie in state in St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican for the faithful to pay their respects. No further details have been announced.

