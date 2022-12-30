HCSO warns of scam

Posted/updated on: December 30, 2022 at 4:51 pm

ATHENS – It’s the latest wrinkle in a recurring scam around the area. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about scammers who are pretending to be with the sheriff’s office. According to our news partner KETK, officials said people got phone calls on Thursday that told them they have missed court, and they are being asked to send money so a warrant won’t be issued for them. The sheriff’s office said they will not call people if they owe the county money and said these scammers are not with the sheriff’s office. “If you receive these calls please hang up the phone and do not send any money to them,” the sheriff’s office said in a prepared statement.

