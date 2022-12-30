Gladewater announces year-long sesquicentennial celebration

Posted/updated on: December 30, 2022 at 2:58 pm

GLADEWATER — In celebration of its 150th anniversary, the City of Gladewater will kick off its sesquicentennial celebration in January of 2023 with a series of monthly events that will run through December 2023. According to a news release, the celebration will commence with Night at the Museum on Saturday, January 21st, at The Gladewater Museum, on Pacific Ave. Organizers say this event will feature unique displays, including Caddo artifacts, railroad memorabilia, and the TEXANA Book Collection, and special guest speakers. “We wanted to do something special to honor Gladewater’s 150th anniversary,” said Kevin Clark, President of the Gladewater 150th Committee, as quoted in the release. “We want the entire community to get involved in this year-long celebration and have included events for everyone in the family.” Click here for more information.

