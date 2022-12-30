Lawmaker seeks to make voter registration easier

Posted/updated on: December 30, 2022 at 2:36 pm

MISSOURI CITY (KRLD) – A Houston-area representative wants to make it easier for you to register to vote. Missouri City Representative Ron Reynolds filed House Bill 1145 on Thursday, which would create a way for anyone with a non-expired driver license or ID card to register to vote online. As it stands, there is an online portal for would-be voters to enter their information, but a form must still be printed out and mailed in to registration officials. In recent years, there have been a few changes to the system, like allowing for change of address forms to be submitted online, but the secretary of state has stopped short of allowing a true online process. In the past, many have pushed back against the idea, saying it could be easily hacked or manipulated.

