Steven Spielberg, Austin Butler and more reportedly attending the Golden Globes this year

December 30, 2022

While last year's ceremony was both star-free and un-televised, it looks like Hollywood has made up with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization behind the Golden Globes.

Variety reports big names are already lining up for this year's 80th annual ceremony.

The Golden Globes found itself embroiled in controversy in early 2021, after accusations of sexism and racism were leveled at the organization. It was revealed not a single minority journalist belonged to the HFPA, which was also accused of engaging in other "unethical conduct," as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

In response, NBC severed its ties with the organization as stars like Scarlett Johansson, Shonda Rhimes and Mark Ruffalo publicly dragged it. Tom Cruise even went so far as to return his three acting trophies from the organization in protest.

The HFPA subsequently vowed it would be making "transformational changes" to boost minority membership and representation, and increase transparency into the organization and its inner workings.

That said, many in the industry wondered if nominees would show up this year, but according to Variety, a number of big names have already agreed to do so.

Variety reports Elvis nominee Austin Butler is a yes, as is Yellowstone's Kevin Costner, and Steven Spielberg and Michelle Williams backing the nominated The Fabelmans.

Others who have RSVP'd yes include Everything Everywhere All at Once nominee Jamie Lee Curtis, Avatar director James Cameron and Guillermo del Toro, who is nominated for Pinocchio.

The trade says other big names will include Dahmer – Monster's Niecy Nash, Kaley Cuoco and Wednesday's Jenna Ortega.

Hosted by Emmy-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael, the Golden Globes will take place January 10 beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, airing live on NBC and streaming live on Peacock.

