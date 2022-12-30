Today is Friday December 30, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


WR Lamb looks like leading man as playoffs loom for Cowboys

Posted/updated on: December 30, 2022 at 1:43 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DALLAS (AP) – CeeDee Lamb is looking a lot like the No. 1 receiver needed by the Dallas Cowboys. The third-year pro is having a huge second half. Lamb is on a three-game streak of 100-yard showings and has reached triple digits five times in eight games. He isn’t afraid to admit it took time to adjust to the leading role after the off-season trade of Amari Cooper in a cost-cutting move. Lamb’s surge leaves little question where the Cowboys will turn in the passing game as they seek their first deep playoff run in 27 years.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC