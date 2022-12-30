WR Lamb looks like leading man as playoffs loom for Cowboys

Posted/updated on: December 30, 2022 at 1:43 pm

DALLAS (AP) – CeeDee Lamb is looking a lot like the No. 1 receiver needed by the Dallas Cowboys. The third-year pro is having a huge second half. Lamb is on a three-game streak of 100-yard showings and has reached triple digits five times in eight games. He isn’t afraid to admit it took time to adjust to the leading role after the off-season trade of Amari Cooper in a cost-cutting move. Lamb’s surge leaves little question where the Cowboys will turn in the passing game as they seek their first deep playoff run in 27 years.

Go Back