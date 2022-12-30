Cornyn: UT Tyler to receive $262K for additional mental health resources

Posted/updated on: December 30, 2022 at 11:36 am

WASHINGTON – The University of Texas at Tyler was awarded a federal grant totaling $262,537 to support partnerships between local schools and institutions of higher education that are training counselors, social workers, psychologists, and other mental health professionals to provide school-based services. That announcement came Friday from U.S. Senator John Cornyn. According to a news release, the funding comes from the U.S. Department of Education’s Mental Health Service Professionals Demonstration program. The program was recently authorized by Sen. Cornyn’s Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, signed into law on June 25. This targeted legislation addresses specific concerns that have led to recent mass shootings, including the need for additional mental health services and school safety resources, according to the release.

“No parent should fear for the safety of their student when they drop them off at school, and no student should be afraid when they walk into the classroom,” said Sen. Cornyn as quoted in the release. “In the aftermath of the tragedy in Uvalde, I’m grateful that meaningful solutions are starting to be delivered through this funding to prevent violence, provide training to school personnel and students, and hire additional mental health professionals in Texas schools.”

