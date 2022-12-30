Airline breakdown upends holiday leave for service members

Posted/updated on: December 30, 2022 at 6:28 am

DALLAS (AP) – Active-duty military personnel were caught in limbo this week as thousands of Southwest Airlines travelers got stranded across the U.S. by canceled flights. Many of them were on fixed schedules that make it hard to roll with the punches of a chaotic airline breakdown. Army Pfc. Amiah Manlove said her father spent the family’s rent money to buy her a new flight after she got stuck in Arizona midway through her journey home of more than 4,000 miles from Oahu, Hawaii, to Indianapolis. The 20-year-old soldier spent most of her savings on an $711 ticket on Southwest Airlines.

