Today is Thursday December 29, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Sheriff: Jacksonville man missing since November

Posted/updated on: December 29, 2022 at 6:10 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Sheriff: Jacksonville man missing since NovemberJACKSONVILLE – A Jacksonville man by the name of Ryan Donald Hoskins has been missing since Nov. 25. According to our news partner KETK, officials say Hoskins was last seen leaving 153 Fulton St. in Jacksonville on the morning of Nov. 25 after getting into a fight with his girlfriend. He reportedly left the residence in a white Chevy Suburban with a “profile sticker” on the right bumper. The vehicle was found abandoned on County Road 4405. Hoskins was wearing jeans, a white shirt, a hoodie, a hat, and tennis shoes. He also has several tattoos. On his chest is a heart organ, on his arm/shoulder area is a devil and an angel, his forearm has the quote “Never Give Up,” and on his right upper arm is a Bible verse from the book of Psalms. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Jacksonville Police Department via phone at 903-586-2546 or dial 911.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC