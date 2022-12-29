Sheriff: Jacksonville man missing since November

Posted/updated on: December 29, 2022 at 6:10 pm

JACKSONVILLE – A Jacksonville man by the name of Ryan Donald Hoskins has been missing since Nov. 25. According to our news partner KETK, officials say Hoskins was last seen leaving 153 Fulton St. in Jacksonville on the morning of Nov. 25 after getting into a fight with his girlfriend. He reportedly left the residence in a white Chevy Suburban with a “profile sticker” on the right bumper. The vehicle was found abandoned on County Road 4405. Hoskins was wearing jeans, a white shirt, a hoodie, a hat, and tennis shoes. He also has several tattoos. On his chest is a heart organ, on his arm/shoulder area is a devil and an angel, his forearm has the quote “Never Give Up,” and on his right upper arm is a Bible verse from the book of Psalms. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Jacksonville Police Department via phone at 903-586-2546 or dial 911.

