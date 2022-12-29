Texas Tech denies Ole Miss claim of racial slur during bowl

Posted/updated on: December 29, 2022 at 5:33 pm

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas Tech is denying claims by Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin that a Red Raiders player spit on one of his players and possibly used a racial slur in the Texas Bowl. There was pushing and shoving between players after a fumble. When asked to clarify if a Texas Tech player used a racial slur, Kiffin said he wasn’t sure but he said there was a slur involved. Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire and Tech senior linebacker Dimitri Moore both issued statements saying the allegations are false. The Red Raiders beat Ole Miss, 42-25.

