Tyler PD increasing enforcement for New Year’s holiday

Posted/updated on: December 29, 2022 at 1:39 pm

TYLER — The Tyler Police Department is increasing traffic enforcement during the New Year’s holiday from Friday, Dec. 30, through Monday, Jan. 2. Officials say motorists will see an increased presence of law enforcement in high-traffic crash areas throughout the city. Officers will focus their targeted enforcement efforts on deterring speeding, seatbelt violations, running red lights, texting, and driving while intoxicated. Police Chief Jimmy Toler says such efforts deter violations and increase public safety. According to a news release, the Tyler Police Department received a Selective Traffic Enforcement Programs (STEP) grant from TxDOT, allowing officers to focus additional efforts on traffic enforcement. STEP grants pay for overtime activities by law enforcement.

Police urge you to call 911 in an emergency. If you see suspicious activity, you’re asked tp immediately contact the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1000.

