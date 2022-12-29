Today is Thursday December 29, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Tyler PD increasing enforcement for New Year’s holiday

Posted/updated on: December 29, 2022 at 1:39 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Tyler PD increasing enforcement for New Year’s holidayTYLER — The Tyler Police Department is increasing traffic enforcement during the New Year’s holiday from Friday, Dec. 30, through Monday, Jan. 2. Officials say motorists will see an increased presence of law enforcement in high-traffic crash areas throughout the city. Officers will focus their targeted enforcement efforts on deterring speeding, seatbelt violations, running red lights, texting, and driving while intoxicated. Police Chief Jimmy Toler says such efforts deter violations and increase public safety. According to a news release, the Tyler Police Department received a Selective Traffic Enforcement Programs (STEP) grant from TxDOT, allowing officers to focus additional efforts on traffic enforcement. STEP grants pay for overtime activities by law enforcement.

Police urge you to call 911 in an emergency. If you see suspicious activity, you’re asked tp immediately contact the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1000.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC