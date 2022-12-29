Today is Thursday December 29, 2022
Dallas Fed Energy Survey: Oil and gas expansion continued in fourth quarter, but at a slower pace

Posted/updated on: December 29, 2022 at 2:35 pm
DALLAS — Oil and gas activity saw continued growth in fourth quarter 2022, although at a slower pace, according to oil and gas executives responding to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas Energy Survey. According to a news release, the business activity index — the survey’s broadest measure of conditions facing Eleventh District energy firms — grew for the ninth straight quarter, but at 30.3 compared to 46 the previous quarter. Executives cite inflation and/or supply chain bottlenecks as the biggest obstacles to production increases. The Eleventh Federal Reserve District consists of Texas, northern Louisiana, and southern New Mexico.



