RRC Launches Investigation into Atmos

Posted/updated on: December 29, 2022 at 12:59 pm

AUSTIN – The Texas Railroad Commission has launched an investigation on the performance of Atmos Energy, Mid-Tex Division’s gas distribution system during last week’s Winter Storm Elliott. According to an RRC news release, on Dec. 23, Atmos cited low pressure as the reason customers in parts of Texas experienced gas service issues at their homes. According to the news release, the RRC was in immediate communication with Atmos and directed the company to quickly resolve the issue, which included the company bringing in additional technicians to affected areas and adding call center staff to answer calls from impacted residents. The RRC says it also posted updates on social media to keep Atmos customers informed. By the afternoon of Christmas Eve, Atmos reported that pressure had returned to normal throughout its system. Given RRC’s concern, on Tuesday, the Commission issued a request to Atmos Energy to provide a full account of the details of what occurred, according to the release.

