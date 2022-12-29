Southwest cuts 2,300 flights, schedule in sustained chaos

Posted/updated on: December 29, 2022 at 10:59 am

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines is still trying to extract itself from sustained scheduling chaos and cancelled another 2,350 flights after a winter storm overwhelmed its operations days ago. The Dallas carrier acknowledge inadequate and outdated operations technology that can leave flight crews out of position when adverse weather strikes. There was a total of 2,450 flights cancelled in the U.S. early Thursday, 2,360 were Southwest routes, or about 58% of its entire schedule. Southwest was the only airline unable to recover from storm-related delays that began over the weekend when snow, ice and high winds raked portions of the country.

