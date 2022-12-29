Serena Williams shows off sister Venus Williams’ awards, trophies

Posted/updated on: December 29, 2022 at 6:13 am

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- While Serena and Venus Williams have faced off against each other in singles matches 31 times during their tennis careers, with Serena winning 19 of those matches, Serena has nothing but love and respect for her older sister.

In a TikTok video posted Tuesday, Serena Williams shared a tour of Venus' hall of fame featuring trophies and awards she's received.

"I'm at my sister's house," Serena says in the video as she takes viewers through her sister's overflowing shelves full of awards. "She has all these trophies."

"That's the Wimbledon trophy," she points out, before jokingly saying, "that's actually the U.S. Open trophy that she should probably get like… cleaned."

Serena then shows her followers the 1998 tennis trophy her sister won at her first tournament.

"That is for the record books," Serena says in the video. "That's so cool. And she's still going y'all."

As Serena shows off more trophies, she lands on a 2009 doubles trophy from the U.S. Open that has hers and Venus' name on it.

"I don't even remember winning that," Serena says. "'Cause she only played doubles with me -- so did we win that? Let me Google that."

At the top of the shelves is a framed photo of Serena and Venus Williams.

Regarded as one of the all-time greats, Venus Williams turned professional in the sport in 1994. She reached her first major final at the 1997 U.S. Open, and in 2000 and 2001, she claimed the Wimbledon and U.S. Open titles. Venus is also a seven-time Grand Slam singles champion.

In Serena's career, she has notched 23 major singles titles, the most in the Open Era for men or women, as well as 14 in doubles, two more in mixed doubles and four Olympic gold medals. She has 73 singles titles.

Together, Venus and Serena Williams dominated the tennis world for nearly three decades. They won their first U.S. Open doubles title in 1999 and went on to win 22 titles, 14 Grand Slams and three Olympic gold medals while playing together.

In August, Serena Williams announced in a personal essay for Vogue that her time as a pro was coming to a close. She took her apparent final bow at this year's U.S. Open after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic, who defeated Serena Williams 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-1.

As she closed out her professional career, she thanked her family in an on-court interview and said she is grateful for them.

"It all started with my parents. And they deserve everything. So I'm really grateful for them," she said. "I'm from Compton, California, and I made it."

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back