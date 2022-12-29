Texas Tech, coach Joey McGuire agree to new six-year contract

Texas Tech has rewarded coach Joey McGuire for a successful debut season by agreeing to a new six-year, $26.6 million contract, the school announced Wednesday.

McGuire has led the Red Raiders to a 7-5 record entering Wednesday’s TaxAct Texas Bowl against Ole Miss. That mark includes wins over Texas and Oklahoma — the first time the program has defeated both teams in the same season — and Texas Tech’s first winning record in the Big 12 since 2009.

“I firmly believe our best days are still ahead with Coach McGuire at the helm of our football program,” athletic director Kirby Hocutt said in a statement. “It was evident throughout this football season that he and his staff are building a culture that will benefit this program for years to come. Coach McGuire will be the first to tell you that his goal is not to just play in a bowl game but to win championships, and I believe we are on that path under his direction.”

The new deal gives McGuire a pay increase of about $1 million per season. It links the coach to Texas Tech through the 2028 season and includes $100,000 annual raises — topping out at $4.6 million in the final season — plus performance bonuses.

Texas Tech closed the regular season on a three-game winning streak for the first time since 1995.

“We firmly believe the success our team has experienced this season is the standard for what is yet to come,” McGuire said in a statement.

McGuire joined Texas Tech following five seasons at Baylor, including the final three as the Bears’ associate head coach. He also coached Cedar Hill High School to three Texas state championships.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

