People flying from China will need negative COVID test to enter US

(NEW YORK) -- Starting Jan. 5, people flying from China will need a negative COVID-19 test within two days of their departure in order to enter the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.

The newly announced restrictions come amid what the CDC called a "surge" in cases of COVID-19 in China as well as a "lack of adequate and transparent" data being reported by the Chinese government.

Given this, the CDC highlighted concerns about being unable to monitor newly emerging variants of the virus.

"CDC will continue to monitor the situation and adjust our approach as necessary," the agency said.

The new restrictions, which take effect after midnight on Jan. 5, apply to every airline passenger 2 years or older regardless of vaccination status, according to the CDC.

Passengers will need a negative test, such as a PCR or antigen test, no more than two days before they leave China, Hong Kong or Macau.

People who recently recovered from COVID-19 may also show that documentation instead of a negative test result, the CDC said.

These restrictions apply to direct flights from China to the U.S. as well as those that stop in Incheon International Airport, Toronto Pearson International Airport and Vancouver International Airport en route to the U.S.

Those hubs were singled out because, together with direct flights, they cover the "overwhelming majority" of people flying out of China to the U.S., the CDC said.

