Bats plunge to ground in cold; saved by incubators, fluids

Posted/updated on: December 29, 2022 at 4:28 am

HOUSTON (AP) – Texas wildlife officials say hundreds of bats lost their grip and plunged to the pavement underneath a bridge in Houston after going into hypothermic shock during the state’s recent cold snap. The Houston Humane Society said in a Facebook video that rescuers were able to save them by administering fluids and keeping them warm in incubators. Now, 1,600 bats are living in the attic of Mary Warwick, the director of the humane society’s Texas Wildlife Rehabilitation Center. She says over 1,500 of the bats rescued are set to be released back to their habitats on Wednesday.

