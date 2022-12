Boil water notice rescinded in Gallatin

Posted/updated on: December 28, 2022 at 5:49 pm

GALLATIN — Gallatin Water Supply Corporation has rescinded a boil water notice. In issuing the notice, officials in Gallatin cited many customer leaks and/or continual running of faucets during the freeze — with water usage exceeding reserves and causing a system-wide outage. Officials announced Wednesday that the water is now safe for consumption. Gallatin is located roughly between Jacksonville and Rusk.

