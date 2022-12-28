Cowboys, Titans chasing division titles in different ways

Posted/updated on: December 28, 2022 at 3:53 pm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans both are desperately chasing division titles yet again as the regular season winds to a close. How each team approaches Thursday night will be very different. Dallas still has some hope of a second straight NFC East title with the Cowboys needing to win their final two games with Philadelphia losing at least once. Surviving this game as healthy as possible is Tennessee’s top priority. The only way the Titans (7-8) can win a third consecutive AFC South title is by beating the Jaguars in Jacksonville in Week 18. The Cowboys won’t mind at all if coach Mike Vrabel rests some key Titans such as Derrick Henry.

