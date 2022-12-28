Today is Wednesday December 28, 2022
Breaking News: All three major indices drop on Wall Street

Posted/updated on: December 28, 2022 at 3:41 pm
Breaking News: All three major indices drop on Wall Street: NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Wednesday as investors count down to the end of the worst year for the S&P 500 since 2008. The benchmark S&P 500 fell 1.2% Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the technology heavy Nasdaq composite also lost ground. Southwest Airlines shares dropped as the carrier’s dramatic trouble with flight cancellations continued.

Energy stocks slipped along with falling crude oil and natural gas prices. Tesla recovered some of the steep losses it suffered after reports Tuesday that it temporarily suspended production at a factory in Shanghai.



