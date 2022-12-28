East Texans asked to help verify new FCC broadband map

Posted/updated on: December 28, 2022 at 12:58 pm

KILGORE — The East Texas Council of Governments is seeking input from residents on a major broadband project. According to a news release, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) recently released a new map showing what it believes is the type and speed of internet service that is now available to every household in East Texas. The map was built with information from internet providers, including those in the ETCOG region. Rural leaders from throughout Texas have voiced concerns that the map exaggerates the actual service that is available to Texans, especially those in rural communities. There is a process for individual households and communities to challenge the map data, and ETCOG is urging residents to look at the map and report inaccuracies.

ETCOG is working on a region-wide bulk challenge; however, individual household challenges are an important part of this process, according to the release. Click this link to learn more, including how you can be part of the process.

